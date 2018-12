MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 25 people have been injured and no less than 100 buildings have been damaged as a result of a tornado that hit the US state of Illinois on Saturday, local media reported late on Sunday.

According to Weather Channel, the natural disaster led to serious damages in the centre of the city of Taylorville. Schools will be closed for Monday.

Currently, the city is conducting a clean-up to tackle the tornado aftermath.

In total, there were 22 reports of tornadoes across the state on Saturday.

Last year, one person died and at least 25 were injured as a tornado hit the Barron County of the mid-western state of Wisconsin, US.