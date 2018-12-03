G19? Almost All G20 Members Agree on Climate Change, Guess Who Doesn’t?

During the annual G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this weekend, US President Donald Trump could not see his way to agreeing with the other 19 assembled world leaders that human-induced climate change is a scientific reality.

On Saturday, the summit final declaration was adopted by G20 leaders outlining a list of documents approved by the nations' cabinet ministers and working groups, including a statement about the importance of international trade and investment as "important engines of growth, productivity, innovation, job creation and development," Sputnik previously reported.

"We recognize the contribution that the multilateral trading system has made to that end. The system is currently falling short of its objectives and there is room for improvement. We therefore support the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to improve its functioning. We will review progress at our next Summit," summit leaders pointed out.

In addition, the declaration also touched on the 2016 Paris agreement on climate change, reiterating the G20 intent to continue "to tackle climate change, while promoting sustainable development and economic growth."

That declaration also states, however, that the US "reiterates its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, and affirms its strong commitment to economic growth and energy access and security, utilizing all energy sources and technologies, while protecting the environment."

The Trump administration pulled the US out of the historic 2015 Paris Agreement, within the UN Framework Convention on climate change dealing with the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as identifying engines for adaptation and finance.

The other 19 G20 member countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom) reiterated that the "Paris Agreement is irreversible and commit to its full implementation, reflecting common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in light of different national circumstances," Mother Jones reported Saturday.

"We will continue to tackle climate change, while promoting sustainable development and economic growth," the other 19 G20 member nations affirmed.