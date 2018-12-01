Russia's Rosaviatsia to Allow Air Carriers to Change Routes Due to Alaska Quake

Earlier on Friday, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit southern Alaska about 10 miles north of Anchorage. Alaska Governor Bill Walker issued a declaration of disaster. Anchorage Airport significantly limits the reception and dispatch of aircraft, many passenger and cargo flights have been suspended.
“Flight paths connecting the countries of Southeast Asia with the North American continent pass over the Russian Federation. In accordance with existing international agreements, any changes in the intermediate or final destination must be coordinated with the air traffic services of the Russian Federation before the start of the flight,” a Rosaviatsia spokesman told reporters.
