Register
22:06 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian train

    India Testing New Devise to Avert Jumbos From Being Run Over by Speeding Trains

    CC BY 2.0 / Belur Ashok / Jaipur
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Presently, the Indian Railway is using loudspeakers playing the sound of bees buzzing to dissuade elephants from straying onto tracks. As many as 2330 elephants in India have died due to unnatural causes in the last five years, most of which have been attributed to accidents on railway tracks.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Elephants being killed by speeding trains are a common phenomenon in India. The Indian Railways has been struggling to deal with the perennial problem but have not been able to come up with an effective strategy so far. A recent innovation by a researcher of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has brought a new ray of hope in the direction of saving the jumbos from being killed while crossing railway tracks.

    Elephant
    CC0
    India Unveils Jumbo Gift for its Elephants: A Hospital
    The device is designed to alert train drivers a few kilometers ahead in case a herd of elephants are anywhere close to the tracks the train is traveling on. Authorities are mulling launching the device on a pilot basis at the Rajaji National Park in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

    "We have indigenously developed a device for train drivers which will be linked with four kinds of sensors along the railway tracks. The sensor will send messages directly to the drivers about the movement of elephants along the tracks," Professor Subrata Kar who developed the device, as well as the sensors, told Sputnik. 

    READ MORE: Indian Gov't, NGO Join Hands for Jumbo Struggle to Conserve Elephant Corridors

    India has lost nearly 2330 elephants since the last elephant census in 2012 and the major reasons for unnatural deaths of the jumbos have been identified as train accidents and electrocution. In 2012, there were around 30000 elephants in the country which come down to 27312 in 2017.

    "Elephant God in Crisis. 250+ deaths already during 2018, around 20% being by electrocution. Using a simple low cost "T", as in the right, can eliminate sagging lines in their path in India's 101 elephant corridor protecting the gentle giants," Sushanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service officer serving in Odisha tweeted last week.

    Elephants
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Elephant Kills Selfie-Snapping Tourist
    On November 21, India's National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to consider declaring all elephant corridors in the country as eco-sensitive zones. The direction came in response to a petition filed by a resident of the northeastern state of Assam who contended that "Owing to the increased denudation and loss of their forest habitats, elephants have come increasingly into conflicts with humans and faced deliberate retaliatory killings and accidents at railway crossings, high tension power lines, power fences, and trenches."

    Related:

    Wild Elephant Intrudes, Attacks People at Tea Plantation in India
    Eagle and Elephant: Trump Okays $2 Billion Sale of Drones to India
    US Nuclear Reactors to Prove White Elephant for India
    Asia's tallest elephant dies in India
    Tags:
    elephants, accidents, safety, device, train, India, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse