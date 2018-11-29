India Testing New Devise to Avert Jumbos From Being Run Over by Speeding Trains

New Delhi (Sputnik): Elephants being killed by speeding trains are a common phenomenon in India. The Indian Railways has been struggling to deal with the perennial problem but have not been able to come up with an effective strategy so far. A recent innovation by a researcher of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has brought a new ray of hope in the direction of saving the jumbos from being killed while crossing railway tracks.
"We have indigenously developed a device for train drivers which will be linked with four kinds of sensors along the railway tracks. The sensor will send messages directly to the drivers about the movement of elephants along the tracks," Professor Subrata Kar who developed the device, as well as the sensors, told Sputnik.
READ MORE: Indian Gov't, NGO Join Hands for Jumbo Struggle to Conserve Elephant Corridors
India has lost nearly 2330 elephants since the last elephant census in 2012 and the major reasons for unnatural deaths of the jumbos have been identified as train accidents and electrocution. In 2012, there were around 30000 elephants in the country which come down to 27312 in 2017.
"Elephant God in Crisis. 250+ deaths already during 2018, around 20% being by electrocution. Using a simple low cost "T", as in the right, can eliminate sagging lines in their path in India's 101 elephant corridor protecting the gentle giants," Sushanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service officer serving in Odisha tweeted last week.
Elephant God in Crisis.250+ deaths already during 2018, around 20% being by electrocution. Using a simple low cost “T”, as in the right, can eliminate sagging lines in their path in India’s 101 elephant corridor protecting the gentle giants. @moefcc to pl issue guidelines soon. pic.twitter.com/QEKQXlVzx4— susanta nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 21, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)