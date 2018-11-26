Register
    US Blizzard Impedes Travel, Cuts Power to Hundreds of Thousands in Midwest

    © AP Photo/ Kiichiro Sato
    As millions of Americans scramble to resume to their normal lives following one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, a winter storm has brought blizzard conditions from the Midwest toward the Great Lakes Region in the US.

    According to FlightAware.com, more than 3,000 flights in the US have been canceled due to the wintry weather conditions over the past couple of days, and more than 10 million people are currently under a blizzard warning.

    Chicago's O'Hare International Airport alone has had at least 900 cancellations so far and delays averaging more than 40 minutes. In addition, more than 200,000 people in Illinois don't have any power, while more than 50,000 are also without power in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin.

    A blizzard warning was in effect across northern Illinois until Monday morning, due to "life threatening travel conditions," according to a warning by the National Weather Service, as heavy snowfall and wind gusts up to 50 mph swept the region. The National Weather Service downgraded the notice to a winter storm warning in Cook, DuPage and Will Counties.

    ​With O'Hare seeing a total of 7.4 inches of snow, this storm is the fifth-worst to ever hit Chicago in November, according to the National Weather Service.

    ​Colorado and Wyoming saw up to 60 inches of snow during the holiday weekend, while Iowa got up to 17 inches. Temperatures in the Northeast have warmed, leaving about 24 million people in New England, New York City and Philadelphia under flood or flash-flood watches.

    On Monday, Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer issued a state of emergency declaration for the state, according to multiple reports.

    "We strongly recommend that you postpone travel plans, if possible; however, if you must be on the road, make sure your vehicle's emergency kit is stocked, your gas tank is full and your cell phone and charger are with you and someone knows your travel plans," the declaration states.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    I’m in a blizzard

    A post shared by KP Peterson (@fwmkp) on Nov 25, 2018 at 8:37am PST

     

    Kansas City International Airport was closed for four hours Sunday due to low visibility. However, the airport reopened Sunday night.

    According to a tweet by the National Weather Service, parts of Michigan, the eastern shore of Lake Erie and Maine could be covered by up to a foot or more of snow by Wednesday morning.

    "Snow moves into New England today/tonight creating tricky travel for those still coming back from the holiday. As the storm moves away, the lake effect machine cranks up off Lakes Erie and Ontario. Some of the higher terrain could see up to 2 feet of snow through midweek!" the service tweeted Monday.

