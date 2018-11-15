Strong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Registered Near Coast of Russia's Kamchatka

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or destruction caused by the earthquake near the Russian far eastern peninsula.
Previously this year, several earthquakes struck the Peninsula. Previous month, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the peninsula with no damage or casualties reported. Two other earthquakes with 5.6 and 5.8-magnitude struck the far eastern Peninsula, according to the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences earlier in the year.
