Strong Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Registered Near Coast of Russia's Kamchatka

A strong earthquake with a 6.5 magnitude has been registered near the eastern coast of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula, Russian seismologists reported.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or destruction caused by the earthquake near the Russian far eastern peninsula.

Earlier, the US Geological Survey reported that Kamchatka peninsula was hit with a magnitude 6.1 quake on Thursday. The survey also reported that the earthquake's epicentre was located close to the eastern coast of Kamchatka, a region that gets high seismic activity.

Previously this year, several earthquakes struck the Peninsula. Previous month, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the peninsula with no damage or casualties reported. Two other earthquakes with 5.6 and 5.8-magnitude struck the far eastern Peninsula, according to the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences earlier in the year.