Scientists Find Cute Yet Poisonous Baby Octopuses in Hawaii (PHOTOS)

Sea creatures are often either poisonous or have a very intimidating appearance because that’s the only way they can survive in the rough and tumble world of the sea. Despite a creature’s external features or potentially lethal nature, it can still be quite adorable.

Scientists have photographed tiny octopi, found among the plastic garbage floating at the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park. The animals turned out to be babies of the Octopus cyanea, which is a dangerous predator — but also a very cute one.

The biologists released the little sea creatues back out into the open ocean, where they can survive.

Who knew an octopus 🐙 could be so cute! Biologists found this little one while monitoring coral reef at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park and later released it safe and sound #Hawaii #FindYourPark pic.twitter.com/zh7XKjAVKD — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) 23 октября 2018 г.

This octopus, which is about the size of a pea, uses toxins in order to paralyze small fishs, crabs, and shrimp.