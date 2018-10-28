Scientists Find Cute Yet Poisonous Baby Octopuses in Hawaii (PHOTOS)

Scientists have photographed tiny octopi, found among the plastic garbage floating at the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park. The animals turned out to be babies of the Octopus cyanea, which is a dangerous predator — but also a very cute one.
The biologists released the little sea creatues back out into the open ocean, where they can survive.
Who knew an octopus 🐙 could be so cute! Biologists found this little one while monitoring coral reef at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park and later released it safe and sound #Hawaii #FindYourPark pic.twitter.com/zh7XKjAVKD— US Department of the Interior (@Interior) 23 октября 2018 г.
This octopus, which is about the size of a pea, uses toxins in order to paralyze small fishs, crabs, and shrimp.
