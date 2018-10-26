Strong Earthquake Rattles Greece, Ionian Sea

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Greece in the early morning hours of Friday, being felt as far as Italy, Albania, Malta and Macedonia.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was recorded in the Ionian Sea, roughly 50 miles from the Greek city of Pyrgos and 175 miles from capital city of Athens. The earthquake was detected at 1:54 a.m. local time.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) has reported a change in sea level, confirming the possibility of a tsunami.

​Netizens have begun to share footage documenting the strong quake.

— Aliz Koletas (@AlizKoletas) October 25, 2018

​BNO News reported residents in Greece describing the quake to officials with the EMSC as "strong," adding that they experienced shaking for an estimated 15 to 30 seconds.

"Extremely violent shaking," another person said. "Objects fell off of shelves. Loud rumbling sound."

No damages or deaths have yet been reported. However, power outages have been reported on the island of Zakynthos, according to BNO.