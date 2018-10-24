Register
01:46 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the sea along the Mazatlan coast as Hurricane Willa approaches the Pacific beach resort

    ‘Life-Threatening’ Hurricane Willa Barrels Into Mexico’s Western Coast (VIDEOS)

    © REUTERS/ Henry Romero
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On Tuesday, Category 3 Hurricane Willa made landfall in western Mexico just south of the resort town of Mazatlan with 120 mph winds and high waves. Farther south, 12 people died due to heavy rains from Tropical Storm Vicente, which formed off the southern coast of Guatemala last weekend and continues to move northwest.

    Although Willa weakened from a Category 5 to a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale Tuesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center still warned residents that the hurricane will bring a dangerous storm surge, wind and rain to western Mexico. Thousands of people were evacuated, and schools closed on Mexico's Pacific coast Tuesday ahead of Willa's gales and downpours.

    ​On Tuesday morning, the storm swirled 35 miles southwest of the Islas Maria, a group of islands about 60 miles offshore. Isla Maria Madre, which is the largest of the four islands that make up the archipelago, is home to 1,200 residents. Later that afternoon, Willa was 105 miles south of Mazatlan, a Mexican resort town along the Pacific shoreline in the state of Sinaloa. So far, there are hurricane warnings from San Blas, east of the Panama Canal, to Mazatlan along the western Mexican coastline. A decree of "extraordinary emergency" has been set for 19 municipalities in Nayarit and Sinaloa states.

    ​On Monday night, Mazatlan resident Zulema Pardo told the Huffington Post that residents were frantically stocking up on basic items Monday evening.

    ​"People are really scared," she said. "People are crazy and worked up."

    "An extremely dangerous storm surge is likely along portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico in southern Sinaloa and Nayarit, especially near and to the south of where the center of Willa makes landfall," the US Hurricane Center announced Tuesday morning.

    ​The Hurricane Center also warned that Willa could cover parts of Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa states with 6 to 18 inches of rain.

    "This rainfall will cause life-threatening flash flooding and landslides," the Hurricane Center warned Tuesday.

    On Monday, Nayarit Governor Antonio Echevarria warned locals to take the storm seriously.

    ​"Let's not play the macho," he said, the Huffington Post reported Tuesday. "Let's not act like superheroes. It's a very strong hurricane, very potent, and we don't want any tragedies."

    Remnants from the storm will most likely "spread northeastward over northern Mexico and portions of Texas, where a swath of heavy rainfall is expected midweek," the Hurricane Center also reported.

    ​Earlier this month, Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, bringing winds of up to 155 mph and resulting in the deaths of at least 29 people.

    Related:

    US Officials: Death Toll from Hurricane Michael Rises to 11 (VIDEO)
    "Sorry, You're On Your Own" US Govt's Message to Americans in Hurricane
    'The Flight Line Devastated:' Hurricane Michael Hits US Tyndall Air Force Base
    WATCH Weatherman Barely Evade Deadly Collision During Hurricane Michael Coverage
    Gulf of Mexico Oil Output Falls by Nearly 40% Due to Hurricane Michael
    Tags:
    evacuation, rain, storm, hurricane, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse