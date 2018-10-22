Hurricane Willa to Hit Central Mexico, Set to Become Category 4 - Reports

The center also added that hurricane is rapidly strengthening into a powerful storm.
The NHC said that hurricane Willa, located about 250 miles southwest of Cabo Corrientes, on the coast of Jalisco state, is set to become a Category 4 storm on the 5-step Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale by the time it reaches land.
READ MORE: Gulf of Mexico Oil Output Falls by Nearly 40% Due to Hurricane Michael
Meanwhile, AP reported that Hurricane Willa strengthens into Category 3 storm as it heads for western Mexico.
Earlier this month, the hurricane Michael hit the United States, killing 29 people and leaving the city of Mexico Beach, Florida, ruined.
