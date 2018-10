A strong magnitude 6.8 earthquake was registered east of New Caledonia in the South Pacific by the United States Geological Survey.

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey half an hour after it reported another earthquake in the area with the estimated magnitude of 6.5, Reuters reported.

The 6.8 earthquake was registered 163 km (100 miles) east of Tadine in the Loyalty Islands at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles), according to the Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports on any damage or casualties caused by the earthquakes as well as no tsunami strike warnings from the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after either quake.