New 5.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Northwest Haiti

The shallow quake struck 10 miles northwest of Port-de-Paix. The epicenter lied at the depth of 6 miles. The Saturday quake was reported in the same area. It damaged buildings and injured over a hundred people.
Yesterday, strong magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit off the Caribbean island nation of Haiti's northwestern coast, leaving 14 people dead, as The Daily Express newspaper reported Sunday citing a local official.
