New 5.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Off Northwest Haiti

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude hit Sunday off northwestern Haiti, the US Geological Survey said, a day after a major shock killed 14 people.

The shallow quake struck 10 miles northwest of Port-de-Paix. The epicenter lied at the depth of 6 miles. The Saturday quake was reported in the same area. It damaged buildings and injured over a hundred people.

An earthquake measured 5.2 magnitude is considered moderate. Such earthquakes are felt by everyone and can cause damage to old buildings.

Yesterday, strong magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit off the Caribbean island nation of Haiti's northwestern coast, leaving 14 people dead, as The Daily Express newspaper reported Sunday citing a local official.