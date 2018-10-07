Death Toll From Major Earthquake in Haiti Grows to 14 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 14 people were killed as a result of a major earthquake hitting off the Caribbean island nation of Haiti’s northwestern coast, The Daily Express newspaper reported Sunday citing a local official.

Earlier reports suggested that 11 people were killed.

In addition, a total of 162 people were slightly wounded, while eight suffered serious injuries, according to the director for the ministry of health in the northwest Tony Mondestin as cited by the Miami Herald newspaper.

Earlier in the day, Eddy Jackson Alexis, the Haitian secretary of state in charge of communications, said the death toll was confirmed as of 11 p.m. Saturday, according to The Nouvelliste newspaper. The 5.9-magnitude quake struck off the city of Port-de-Paix at the depth of around 7 miles.