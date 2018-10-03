Register
23:01 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lena Miller, right, with her daughters Kennedi, 2, left, and Kelsea Miller, 6, eat their lunch next to a new specially labeled bin containing a biodegradable bag at an eating area on the departure concourse at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Thursday Nov.20, 2008. The airport is ramping up a three-year-old program to install food-only trash cans. The food waste is collected in biodegradable bags and given to the city to use as compost, said Stan Jones, aviation environmental compliance manager at the airport.

    No Mess in Texas: All Food Waste in Austin Now Must Be Donated, Composted

    © AP Photo/ Greg Wahl-Stephens
    Environment
    Get short URL
    110

    The city of Austin, Texas, began a new initiative Monday to dramatically curb the careless discarding of organic waste. It’s part of a growing trend in US cities to find alternatives to putting organics into landfills, where they can form greenhouse gases like methane as they decompose.

    A 2015 community diversion study found that 37 percent of the waste sent by Texas' capital city to landfills by businesses was organic material that could have been donated or composted. Austin has already committed itself to a Zero Waste Goal by 2040, so a provision of the city's Universal Recycling Ordinance that went into effect Monday will go a long way towards achieving that goal, according to a press release by Austin Resource Recovery.

    Too Good To Go
    © Photo : Too Good To Go
    To Go or to Trash? UK Gathers Pace in Fight Against Food Waste

    The ordinance requires that employees be given "convenient access to methods of keeping food scraps and other organic material out of landfills" and that bilingual English-Spanish information and education be provided, according to a fact sheet viewed by Sputnik.

    The fact sheet names four methods of organics diversion: feeding hungry people (the preferred option) by donating extra food to food banks, soup kitchens or shelters; sending it to be used for animal feed for regional or community ranches; composting on-site or with a private service provider; and an open-ended "alternative means" call, encouraging the development of "innovative solutions, customized to your business, which diverts organic material from landfills."

    A video viewed by Sputnik explaining the details of the ordinance notes that "organic waste" can include everything from leftover or unused food to landscaping clippings and greasy pizza boxes. All food-permitted businesses are required to come up with a plan to deal with such waste.

    Susanne Harm, public information specialist senior at Austin Resource Recovery, told Sputnik Wednesday that the city "came up with zero waste by 2040 because we know we can do it — we found so many recyclables and organic waste in the landfill, textiles — we knew we could do it if we could affect change to the business. So we created a policy that was designed and written in 2011 and 2012, employing a lot of feedback from stakeholders — it wasn't like we just said 'Hey, we're going to do this.' We talked to everyone that would be affected."

    North Pole expedition
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Plastic Pollution Reaches Into Arctic: Waste Found on Remote Ocean Ice Floes

    Harm explained that the ordinance is proceeding step by step, starting with the biggest businesses — giant commercial kitchens, apartment complexes — then big restaurants and now small food-permitted businesses, of which the city has over 5,000.

    "Before these ordinances were written and enacted, we met with a lot of stakeholders at all of these organizations, whether it was the donation receivers or the donation givers or the people in between, the haulers… we met with everyone," Harm said. She also noted that the US federal "Good Samaritan" law goes a long way to protect food donors from liability.

    Harm noted that organic waste is an important challenge for Austin's landfills because it makes up over one-third of the material within them. Because landfills are covered as they fill up, organic material decomposes anaerobically, producing huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas with "more than 25 times greater" potency than carbon dioxide, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. The agency also notes that "landfills are the third largest source of [methane] emissions in the United States."

    "So there's so many benefits to keeping organics out of landfills…. We can extend [our landfill's] life, we want to keep it from filling up immediately. That's a big part of it, because landfills are not a hole in the ground," she said. They're high-tech installations that can cost tens of millions to build. "We told people, 'We don't want you to have to pay for that, so let's make [our landfill] last as long as we can.' And how you can do that is by keeping 90 percent of the stuff that's in there right now," Harm told Sputnik.

    In this Aug. 13, 2015 photo, a plastic bottle lies among other debris washed ashore on the Indian Ocean beach in Uswetakeiyawa, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. For years along the Cornish coast of Britain, Atlantic Ocean currents have carried thousands of Lego pieces onto the beaches. In Kenya, cheap flip-flop sandals are churned relentlessly in the Indian Ocean surf, until finally being spit out onto the sand. In Bangladesh, fishermen are haunted by floating corpses that the Bay of Bengal sometimes puts in their path. And now, perhaps, the oceans have revealed something else: parts of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, the jetliner that vanished 17 months ago with 239 people on board.
    © AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
    ‘Recycling Solution:’ Researchers Accidentally Produce Plastic-Eating Enzyme

    Harm says the program hasn't drawn a huge reaction from the community because of the prolonged rollout and community discussions, so none of it should be a surprise. "We haven't had a lot of phone calls, we haven't had a lot of confusion… they knew it was coming… We're giving people a lot of time and a lot of leeway and we're helping them."

    Harm said the city is relying mostly on self-reporting and monitoring, and Austin Resource Recovery has made itself available for consultations with businesses that need advice on how to set up an organic waste diversion plan.

    "We're very much about education," Harm said, "we're not the recycling police."

    Austin joins a number of other US cities and states taking measures to combat food waste and reduce the load borne by landfills.

    San Francisco set a goal in 2002 of diverting three-quarters of its waste by 2010 and achieving zero waste by 2020, according to an EPA report on the city's efforts. The city also passed a mandatory recycling and composting ordinance in 2009 that added compostable materials as a third category of waste sorting, providing curbside collection along with commingled recyclables and regular trash. Like Austin, the Golden Gate city considers "compostable materials, including all food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard trimmings" to be compostable organic waste. By 2012, the city had already achieved 80 percent diversion, the EPA notes.

    Vegetables
    © Photo : Pixabay
    North American-Style Diets for Everyone Would Lead to Global Food Crisis – Study

    The state of California at large began requiring businesses to recycle organic waste in April 2016, if they produce over 8 cubic yards of waste per week (that's roughly the volume of a standard dumpster).

    In July of that year, New York City began requiring food service establishments in large hotels, vendors in arenas and stadiums, food manufacturers and wholesalers of a certain size to comply with its Commercial Organics Law and separate their organic waste for pickup, lest they face cumulative fines.

    Massachusetts instituted a solid waste disposal ban in October 2014, which applies to businesses and institutions that produce more than 1 ton of food waste per week — an estimated 1,700 of its 7,000 food businesses, Spoiler Alert noted.

    Related:

    Saudi Official Pushes Plans to Make Qatar an Island, Dump Nuclear Waste There
    Russian Universities' Create Solutions for Generating Income From Waste
    Scientists Design Melt-Resistant Ice Cream from Banana Plant Waste
    Nine People Dead in Fire at Waste Facility in Southern China - Reports
    Could I Have Fish With That Plastic? Study Finds Seafood Replete with Waste
    Tags:
    landfill, methane, food waste, Recycling, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Austin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse