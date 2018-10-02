Register
18:00 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Electric Car

    Denmark Pledges to Stop Diesel, Petrol Cars by 2030 in 'Ambitious' Climate Plan

    CC0
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Meeting the goal of one million "green" cars will be a tough nut to crack, as there are only 9,000 electric cars traversing Danish roads at present.

    As part of its forthcoming climate initiative, the Danish government intends to phase out diesel and petrol cars by 2030, Danish Radio reported.

    If the Danish government had its way, registering new cars running solely on petrol and diesel would no longer be possible just over a decade from now.

    "In twelve years, only twelve years, we will close the sale of new diesel and petrol cars. And in 17 years, every new car in Denmark must be an electric one or some other form of zero-emission vehicle," Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said. "This means that by 2030 there will more than one million hybrid, electric or similar 'green' cars in Denmark. It's a big ambition that won't be easy to reach," Løkke Rasmussen admitted.

    How exactly this vision of an emission-free Denmark will come to fruition Løkke Rasmussen didn't dwell on, as the Danish government intends to present a more detailed plan next week.

    READ MORE: 'End of Era': Denmark Stops Oil Exports, Switches to Buying Abroad

    Previously, Denmark set a goal of completely ditching fossil fuels by 2050. By contrast, Belgium has pledged to stop diesel cars by 2030, whereas Germany, Europe's largest car manufacturer, voiced a stop for internal combustion engines by 2040. Norway, Western Europe's largest producer of oil and gas, announced that it would terminate registration of fossil fuel vehicles in 2025.

    Last week, the Danish Climate Council recommended that the Scandinavian country stop selling cars totally or partially running on diesel or gasoline, voicing its support for electric vehicles. According to conservative political rapporteur Mette Abildgaard, motorists account for 19 percent of Denmark's carbon dioxide emissions, or 7 million tons. The Danish government, though, plans to draw the line at hybrid cars.

    The market for purely electric cars has been developing sluggishly. At the end of the first half of 2018, only 524 electric cars were registered in Denmark, placing the country 14th in the EU when it comes to the proportion of electric vehicles, alongside countries like Latvia, Romania and Slovakia, which aren't exactly considered champions of the environment, unlike the Nordics.

    As of today, there are slightly over 9,000 electric cars in Denmark. In total, over 3 million cars roared on Danish roads as of 2018, of which 2.5 million were private cars. Their number has been growing steadily since World War II, hitting record after record, Danish Radio reported.

    READ MORE: Nature Strikes Back: Norway Turning Into Thick Woodland Amid Rural Depopulation

    More than half of Danish municipalities had so few electric cars that their presence didn't really make a difference. 30 percent of the municipalities had no electric cars at all, while in another 27 percent of municipalities, electric cars only made up less than 2 percent of the total fleet.

    By contrast, the Danish capital of Copenhagen reached an important milestone in 2016, as bicycles outnumbered cars for the first time in its history.

    Related:

    Denmark Launches 'Cow News' in Ukrainian Amid Spike in Immigration
    Tags:
    electric cars, climate change, green energy, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse