Eastern Indonesia Hit by 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake - US Geological Survey

The earthquake was registered at 11:59 p.m. local time (23:59 GMT), with the tremor's epicenter laying at the depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) near the island of Sumba.
On Friday, a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The tremor was followed by two 5.8-magnitude quakes. Additionally, a 2-meter-high (6.5-feet-high) tsunami struck the city of Palu and the Donggala area in Central Sulawesi after the tremors. According to the latest media reports, the number of natural disaster's victims in Indonesia exceeded 1,200.
READ MORE: Over 1,200 Criminals Escape Indonesian Prisons Following Devastating Tsunami
Indonesia is a part of the so-called Ring of Fire, an area in the Pacific Ocean where the most active tectonic plates are situated. About 7,000 earthquakes with a magnitude of over 4.0 are being registered in the area by seismic experts annually.
All comments
Show new comments (0)