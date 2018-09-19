Register
00:04 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Red Tide

    ‘Red Tide Rick’: Florida Governor Booed Over Toxic Algae Bloom Crisis (VIDEOS)

    © Wikimedia Commons
    Environment
    Get short URL
    120

    Southern Florida has been plagued all summer by one of the worst “red tide” events ever recorded, which activists and scientists have blamed on governor Rick Scott ‒ recently showing their displeasure by booing him out of a restaurant in the state.

    An environmentalist told Sputnik Wednesday the algae bloom is linked to runoff caused by deregulation combined with drastic population growth.

    Ocean
    CC0
    Red Tide Algae Bloom Offers San Diego Locals Glowing Blue Waves (PHOTOS)

    Since 2011, Scott, a Republican, has been Florida's governor. Now he's seeking a senator's office in Washington, DC, in the 2018 elections, since he is limited to two gubernatorial terms. During his tenure, Florida's population has surged by 11.6 percent, Forbes reported in June, making it the third-most populous state in the union — only Texas and California rank ahead of it.

    However, Scott's administration has also presided over the repealing of key legislation regulating runoff from septic tanks, lawns and farms — runoff that scientists say is exacerbating a phenomenon called "red tide," which kills huge amounts of marine life and is dangerous to humans as well.

    Scott's senatorial campaign got booed out of a restaurant in Venice, Florida, Monday, by protesters who dubbed him "Red Tide Rick." A campaign stop at Mojo's Real Cuban Restaurant lasted a mere 10 minutes.

    ​Inside the restaurant, Scott's supporters chanted "Rick Scott" and held signs supporting his campaign, but as they accompanied him outside to his vehicle, they found hundreds of angry protesters with home-made signs, chanting, "Hey hey, ho ho, Red Tide Rick has got to go!"

    ​The Herald-Tribune reported that Scott repealed mandatory septic tank inspections in 2012, cut $700 million from the state's water management districts and cut staff at the state's environmental protection department.

    Logo of US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil
    © AFP 2018 / ERIC PIERMONT
    ExxonMobil Plans to Invest $20Bln in Gulf of Mexico Region Over Next Decade

    This, critics argue, has exacerbated the deadly algae blooms along the coast that turn the water the color of tea and kill thousands of fish and other marine life. Skin contact can be harmful for humans as well, and the acrid smell drives tourists away.

    "Once you wipe out the economy and the tourism, Florida's dead," John Citara, a Sarasota, Florida, resident who came to protest Scott, told The Hill Monday. "If this doesn't show us we need to do things differently and hold people accountable, what will?"

    The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explains on its website that "red tide" is "an unusually persistent harmful algal bloom" of the Karenia brevis which "produces potent neurotoxins, called brevetoxins, that can affect the central nervous systems of many animals, causing them to die." The toxin can accumulate in molluscs that filter the water or eat the algae, too, which can then affect birds and other mammals, including humans, that eat them. In addition, wind and waves can vaporize the toxins, causing respiratory problems for people downwind of the blooms and producing a foul smell.

    The blooms are natural and have been recorded for hundreds of years. However, the agency notes that 2018's bloom is unique in three distinct ways: it's come much earlier than normal; it's lasted much longer than normal; and it covers a greater area than normal, presently stretching over more than 50 miles of Florida's Gulf Coast.

    Eastern Cougar Officially Extinct After More Than 75 Years

    "The duration of a bloom in nearshore Florida waters depends on physical and biological conditions that influence its growth and persistence, including sunlight, nutrients and salinity, as well as the speed and direction of wind and water currents," the agency says.

    Scott has declared a state of emergency in seven counties and set aside $9 million in grants to help communities deal with the red tide crisis, The Hill noted Tuesday.

    Environmental activist Rob Moher, president of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, spoke with Sputnik Wednesday about the causes and the solutions to the red tide and why activists are so angry with the trend set by Scott's administration.

    "You can't oversimplify it as "you caused red tide," he told Sputnik, "but certainly the severity of the red tide this year is certainly notable — we have record mortality for sea turtles, for example; I think it's 4.5 times higher than any other time in recent history that they've been keeping data. And so there is some pretty strong scientific evidence suggesting the interaction of land-based nutrients [exacerbates red tides] — and so then the question becomes, ‘OK, how is the state of Florida doing in regulating land-based nutrients?' And the answer to that is: ‘We're not doing nearly as well as we should be.'"

    In this Aug. 13, 2015 photo, a plastic bottle lies among other debris washed ashore on the Indian Ocean beach in Uswetakeiyawa, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. For years along the Cornish coast of Britain, Atlantic Ocean currents have carried thousands of Lego pieces onto the beaches. In Kenya, cheap flip-flop sandals are churned relentlessly in the Indian Ocean surf, until finally being spit out onto the sand. In Bangladesh, fishermen are haunted by floating corpses that the Bay of Bengal sometimes puts in their path. And now, perhaps, the oceans have revealed something else: parts of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, the jetliner that vanished 17 months ago with 239 people on board.
    © AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
    ‘So Much Degradation’: Activist to Swim Across Pacific to Raise Microplastic Pollution Awareness

    Noting that population growth in the last decade has amounted to "adding 1,000 people a day to Florida," Moher said that the increase in home building in a deregulatory environment with slashed budgets for monitoring, compliance and enforcement as well as water management, creates "almost a perfect storm" for environmental problems like red tide.

    "It's the wrong time to have cut back so dramatically on some of these critical efforts to monitor water quality and to enforce compliance against polluters. And that's certainly a contributing factor toward the crisis. We see it with the blue green algae of course in the Caloosahatchee [River] — which is a man-made problem — here; this is different from the red tide, which is naturally occurring," Moher said.

    Moher said he calls red tide "the predictable crisis."

    "[I]t happened in 2016, it happened in 2006, and it happened again this year, and it'll keep happening until we fix all the pieces of the puzzle. I think of it as a puzzle, and what I mean by that is that one big piece of the puzzle is Everglades restoration." He noted that while the state government has supported projects such as elevating the Tamiami Trail highway to allow natural drainage of the Everglades, it's "only one piece."

    President Donald Trump with German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US Defense Department Planning for Rising Sea Levels Even if Trump Won’t

    "The pieces that we at the Conservancy feel have been lacking have been things such as monitoring and compliance. We know that enforcements, for example, against polluters in the state have dropped dramatically in the last 10 years. We know, for example, that the water management district budgets were cut by I think $700 million. So a lot of good scientists were let go, and that has an impact."

    The other important piece, Moher said, is the Florida government taking over wetland permitting from the federal government as it removes "the regulatory regime for trying to protect those wetlands."

    Some of the important sources of runoff include lawns (Moher lamented "our addiction to green lawns") and under-regulated golf courses. Without strong fertilizer regulations, lawn and golf course treatments can simply wash off in the rain, running toward the sea and driving algae growth. Moher noted that industrial sources such as cattle ranching and "agricultural inputs" put lots of nitrogen and phosphates into the water, as do leaking septic tanks.

    In this photo taken Sunday, July 1, 2018, a haze from wildfires is seen over Angel Island, at right, and San Francisco Bay from Sausalito, Calif. A fire official says a massive wildfire tearing through rural Northern California is burning 1.5 square miles (4 square kilometers) of rugged terrain an hour. Gabe Lauderbale, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said Monday, that hot temperatures and gusty winds are contributing to the fast spread of the blaze in sparsely populated areas of Yolo and Napa counties
    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    Climate Change, Drought Set the Stage for Devastating California Fire - Activist

    "One thing that we weren't happy with" is the Scott administration's decision not to strengthen septic tank inspection policies, Moher said. "I think less than 1 percent of septic tanks are being inspected now. Well, leaking septic tanks are a big deal, both in the St. Lucie [port] and here — they contribute to a lot of these nutrient issues. You can imagine what's in a septic tank — it's got big nutrient growth."

    Moher said that to reverse this trend, the Florida government should fully fund Amendment One, also called the Florida Water and Land Conservation Initiative, a ballot initiative passed in 2014 with flying colors, approved by 76 percent of Floridians. The measure was intended to facilitate the use of real estate taxes to "acquire and restore Florida conservation and recreation lands" for things like panther habitats, tropical hammocks and the Everglades restoration, the Palm Beach Post reported.

    "This should all be transparent to the public and to policy makers," Moher said, noting that while the problems and solutions are not the same everywhere in Florida, "nutrients are at the heart of our issue, so we have to tackle nutrients through a bunch of the strategies we talked about, and we have to manage growth better, and we have to protect the core ecological infrastructure that gives us a lot of great pollution control and flood control, and we have to stop permitting its destruction."

    Related:

    WATCH: US Man Pulls Gun on Florida Students for Entering Apartment Building
    Florida Woman Says Kratom Tea Caused Daughter’s Brain Damage, Sues Bars
    At least 4 Dead as Civilian Plane Crashes at US Military Base in Florida
    Andrew Gillum Wins Big in Florida; Week 2 of National Prison Strikes
    ‘Monkey This Up’: Florida GOP Candidate’s Comment on Black Opponent Draws Ire
    Tags:
    Red Tide, deregulation, fertilizer, environmental activism, protest, Rick Scott, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse