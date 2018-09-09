WATCH First Ocean Cleanup System Launched in San Francisco Bay

Scientists have prepared the first system that is set to clean up the 80,000 tons of plastic floating in a vast area of the Pacific Ocean.

After years of development, the cleaning project by the non-profit organization Ocean Cleanup started its work on purging the ocean of plastic garbage on September 8.

The 600-meter long device uses tidal patterns to drift into areas of high plastic garbage concentration, forming a V-shaped barrier to net trash that can later be collected and recycled. Fish and other sea creatures can swim beneath the nets.

If the system proves successful, the company will launch a fleet of such devices to clear most of the ocean's waters.