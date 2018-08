MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake occurred in the Republic of Vanuatu on the New Hebrides archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Tuesday.

The shocks were registered at 22:32 GMT.

The earthquake's epicenter was at a depth of 30.3 kilometers on the outskirts of the volcanic island of Ambrym, home to about 7,000 people.

The tsunami threat was not announced.

Hours earlier, another more powerful earthquake has struck the northern coast of Venezuela with major magnitude of 7.3.