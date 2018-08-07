Register
23:58 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Plastic Ocean.

    Floating Sieve to Tackle Great Pacific Garbage Patch in September (VIDEO)

    © Flickr/ Kevin Krejci
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 40

    On September 8, a giant sea sieve made up of floating pipes will be launched into the Pacific Ocean to collect tons of refuse from what is called the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

    The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, also known as the Pacific Trash Vortex, is a gyre of marine debris particles in the central North Pacific Ocean, located halfway between Hawaii and California.

    ​The sieve initiative was created by The Ocean Cleanup, a nonprofit organization founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, a 24-year-old Dutch entrepreneur, to remove plastic debris from the vortex.

    According to The Ocean Cleanup's website, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is "the largest of the five offshore plastic accumulation ones in the world's oceans."

    It is estimated that around 1.15 to 2.41 million tons of plastic are being dumped into the ocean each year from rivers. Plastic debris can harm or even kill dolphins, seals, whales, fish and turtles, according to the organization.

    "Studies have shown that about 700 species have encountered marine debris, and 92 percent of these interactions are with plastic. Seventeen percent of the species affected by plastic are on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Threatened Species," The Ocean Cleanup writes on its website.

    The cleanup contraption involves a series of connected pipes that float at the ocean's surface. A net skirt will hang below the connected pipes to collect floating debris particles. 

    A bird flies past dumped plastic bottles and other garbage
    © AFP 2018 / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Tackling Pollution: Greece Introduces Ecotax to Reduce Use of Plastic Bags

    According to the organization's website, "The system consists of a 600-meter-long floater that sits at the surface of the water and a tapered 3-meter-deep skirt attached below. The floater provides buoyancy to the system and prevents plastic from flowing over it, while the skirt stops debris from escaping underneath."

    The cleanup system also includes solar-powered lights and anti-collision systems to prevent ships from crashing into it. A garbage ship will collect the trash in the net and transport it to shore every once in awhile, where it will be recycled. The contraption is expected to remove about half the Great Pacific Garbage patch in just five years.

    "I applaud the efforts to remove plastics — clearly any piece of debris cleared from the ocean is helpful," said Rolf Halden, a professor of environmental health engineering at Arizona State University, told USA Today.

    However, he also noted that there is not much value in collecting debris unless efforts are also made to prevent tons of plastic from being dumped into oceans every day.

    "If you allow the doors to be open during a sandstorm while you're vacuuming, you won't get very far," Halden added.

    Richard Thompson, who leads the International Marine Litter Research Unit at the University of Plymouth in the UK, agrees.

    Preventing plastics from entering oceans "should be the focus of 95 percent of our current effort, with the remaining 5 percent on cleanup," according to Thompson. 

    Hindu devotees offer oil and butter to lamps during ritual prayers at Kumbheswore temple in Patan, on the outskirts of Kathmandu. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / DEVENDRA MAN SINGH
    Indian Hindu Group Burns 50 Tons of Wood to 'Curb Pollution'

    "If we consider cleanup to be a center stage solution, then we accept it is okay to contaminate the oceans and that our children and our children's children will continue to clean up the mess," he said.

    Some researchers are also concerned that the project will only collect plastic pollution at the top of the ocean and won't target microplastics that have made their way down to the sea floor.

    "[Plastic debris is] not all buoyant. Some sink, some remain floating at different levels based on their density and the water pressure," said Charles Rolsky, a researcher who studies ocean plastic pollution at Arizona State University, USA Today reported Monday.

    Related:

    China Slams Provinces for 'Deception' in Nation's Fight Against Pollution
    New Delhi Arms Itself With Anti-Smog Guns to Combat Lethal Pollution
    Opposite Day: Study Says Outdoor LEDs Make More Light Pollution, Save No Energy
    ‘Banning Firecrackers is Not the Answer to Delhi’s Pollution,’ Says UN Envoy
    UN Environment Programme's Vision for a Pollution-Free Planet Earth
    Tags:
    plastic, initiative, pollution, United States, Pacific Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse