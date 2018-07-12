Death Toll from Japan Floods Up to 195

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The death toll from Japan's worst flooding in decades has risen to 195 people, with at least 23 missing, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday.

Further four people were in cardiopulmonary arrest, he told reporters in Tokyo. Authorities in the Hiroshima prefecture could not confirm the whereabouts of 42 people, Suga said.

A total of 73,000 firefighters, police officers and soldiers are assisting in the relief efforts. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week visited the capital city of Okayama prefecture to assess the damage and is expected to make another trip to an affected region on Friday.

Previously, Shinzo Abe decided to cancel his state visits to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt amid the flooding and landslides in his country.