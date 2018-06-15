Register
22:20 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Wednesday, May 16, 2018, image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava spattering from an area between active Fissures 16 and 20 photographed at 8:20 a.m. HST, on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, near Pahoa, Hawaii

    Is It Raining Gems in Hawaii? Unlikely, Geologist Says

    © AP Photo / U.S. Geological Survey
    Environment
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Shortly after volcanic activity at Kilauea had hit the one-month mark, Hawaiians started posting photos of green gemstones that had allegedly fallen from the sky during the Kilauea volcano eruption.

    Cheryl Gansecki, a geologist at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, says the green gems seen in the photos circulating online do not separate from the lava themselves and had likely come out during past eruptions.

    READ MORE: Explosive Eruption Occurs at Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano — Civil Defense Agency

    "There is not olivine raining from the sky, except in clumps of lava. If you happen to be where tephra is falling from the sky, there is tiny olivines embedded in it, but you probably aren't going to see them," she said on June 15.

    Earlier, US meteorologist Erin Jordan shared a photo sent to her by a friend from Hawaii, showing tiny green gems found on the ground after the eruption.

    The gems are also known as olivine crystals, which are quite commonly found in Hawaiian lava rock.

    People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater near the community of Volcano during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, US, May 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Terray Sylvester
    Hawaii on Aviation Red Alert Amid Volcanic Eruption (VIDEO)
    Geologists have confirmed that the numerous stones discovered by the locals were formed deep underground and came out of the volcano along with lava during the eruption.

    Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, is located on the Big Island of Hawaii. The latest eruption began in early May and has since destroyed as many as 600 homes on the island, marking one of the most dramatic volcanic eruptions in modern times.

    Related:

    Explosive Eruption Occurs at Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano - Civil Defense Agency
    Hawaii on Aviation Red Alert Amid Volcanic Eruption (VIDEO)
    Hawaii Civil Defense Prepares for Possible Large Explosion of Kilauea Volcano
    Tags:
    volcano, eruption, gems, Hawaii
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse