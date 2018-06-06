Register
12:45 GMT +306 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Norway

    Nature Strikes Back: Norway Turning Into Thick Woodland Amid Rural Depopulation

    CC0
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A staggering 160,000 Norwegian farms have been abandoned since 1960 in a nation of 5.5 million. A Norwegian researcher is calling for urgent measures to prevent the Scandinavian country from becoming overgrown.

    Urbanization and depopulation of rural areas may have dramatic consequences for Norway's economy, Oskar Puschmann, landscape geographer at the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy, has argued, calling for drastic measures to stop the country from becoming a thick forest, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    Over the past 25 years, Puschmann has documented vast areas of Norway becoming overgrown. Since the millennium alone, 25,000 farms have been closed down in the Scandinavian country, bringing the total number since 1960 to a whopping 160,000.

    "All we see is green," Puschmann said, claiming the reforestation process to be accelerating.

    Puschmann identified the coastal areas of the northernmost provinces of Troms and Finnmark, the Trøndelag coast, as well as the outer fjords and woodlands of southern Norway as "particularly vulnerable."

    According to Puschmann, when a farm is abandoned today, only the closest and easiest-to-cultivate parts of the plot are being re-used in a process resembling "cherry-picking." Puschmann compared Norway's agriculture to an egg, where only the yolks, that is profitable and intensely cultivated lands are maintained, whereas the white has gradually disappeared since the 1960s.

    "The changes play a major role. The great thing about Norwegian agriculture is that it is a symbiosis between food production and the preservation of natural qualities and cultural monuments. The diversity of nature lies in the "egg-white section." That's where we have the diversity of plants and wildlife, and it's about to disappear," Puschmann explained.

    READ MORE: 'Little Piece of Freedom': Norway's Libertarian Utopia Spreads Its Wings

    According to Puschmann, grazing cattle are the most logical and perhaps the only reasonable solution to stop the re-forestation. Puschmann also stressed that changes in Norway's agricultural policy are needed to preserve the cultural landscape.

    Agriculture Minister Jon Georg Dale of the Progress Party agreed that grazing resources must be used to a greater extent. According to NRK, only a third of Norway's farmlands are used today.

    Over 81 percent of Norway's population of 5.5 million is urban and is steadily growing. By contrast, the population of rural settlements shrank by 0.5 percent over the decade from 2006-2016, according to Statistics Norway. With an average population density of 13.2 people per square kilometer, Norway belongs to the least densely populated countries in the world.

    Related:

    'Little Piece of Freedom': Norway's Libertarian Utopia Spreads Its Wings
    Tags:
    depopulation, urbanization, environment, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    No Eagles Allowed
    No Eagles Allowed
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse