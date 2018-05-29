Register
22:29 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Minke Whale Tail

    Japan Kills More Than 120 Pregnant Whales for ‘Scientific Research'

    © AP Photo/ Dima Gavrysh
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Out of the 333 minke whales killed in 2017 as part of Japan's so-called scientific whaling program, 122 were pregnant while another 114 were juveniles, according to documents recently released by the International Whaling Commission (IWC).

    Just 11 whales managed to get away from researchers by hiding in water with high-density ice, the report stated. Conducted by Japan's whale research program, NEWREP-A, the annual 83-day whale hunt takes place in the Southern Ocean.

    Crew of a whaling ship check a whaling gun or harpoon before departure at Ayukawa port in Ishinomaki City (File)
    © AFP 2018 / KAZUHIRO NOGI
    International Community Urges Japan to End Antarctic Whaling

    As Sputnik previously reported, though commercial whaling has been banned by the IWC since 1986, Japan has been able to use a scientific research loophole as a means to continue killing the large cetaceans. Critics of Japan's "research" program say meat from the culled whales ends up for sale, and that the country's insistence on killing the animals also stems from resistance to bending to non-Japanese cultural ideas about what kinds of animals can be eaten or killed and which should be exempt.

    "The killing of 122 pregnant whales is a shocking statistic and sad indictment on the cruelty of Japan's whale hunt," Alexia Wellbelove, senior program manager at Humane Society International, told the Independent. "It is further demonstration, if needed, of the truly gruesome and unnecessary nature of whaling operations, especially when non-lethal surveys have been shown to be sufficient for scientific needs."

    Some non-lethal data-gathering techniques promoted by whale researchers include underwater acoustic methods, aerial surveys and satellite tagging.

    According to the IWC report, the two Japanese ships used harpoons loaded with a 30-gram penthrite grenade to target the whales and conduct what it called "biological sampling" to investigate "the structure and dynamics of the Antarctic marine ecosystem." Once onboard, whales were measured and had their insides poked and prodded in order to collect data on their blubber and stomach contents.

    The report goes on to add that stomach contents were needed in order "to estimate prey composition and consumption by Antarctic minke whales." The animals' blubber thickness, fat weight and girth, according to the report, were needed to "study the nutritional condition of the whales."

    In accordance with IWC regulations, Japanese officials later shared the findings with the commission.

    An inflatable pair of whales are floated in Farm Cove in Sydney Harbour across from the Sydney Opera House (file photo)
    © AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
    No to Poaching! Australia Slams Japan's Move to Resume Antarctic Whaling

    Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Wellbelove stressed that Australia, along with other countries against whaling, should send the "the strongest possible message to Japan that it should stop its lethal whaling programs."

    According to website The Conversation, NEWREP-A, also known as New Scientific Whale Research Program in the Antarctic Ocean, was established in November 2014 in an effort to replace its previous whaling program, JARPA II. In March 2014, Japan's previous program was deemed "not for the purposes of scientific research" by the International Court of Justice, which made it illegal under the IWC's whaling regulations.

    Related:

    Japan Gov’t, Investors See Economy as ‘Gradually Recovering’ after Q1 Slump
    Shinzo Abe: Japan Considering Financing Russia's Yamal LNG Project
    Russia Interested in Developing Hi-Tech Industry Cooperation With Japan – Putin
    US Deploys Advanced Warship to Japan With Kim-Trump Talks Looming
    Ex-Japan FM: I Told Putin We Follow US Policy as We're Surrounded by Nuke States
    Tags:
    Whaling, International Whaling Commission, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse