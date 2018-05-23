US Exxon Mobil Announces Cut in Natural Gas Flaring to Fight Climate Change

"Efforts associated with oil and gas production and processing are expected to lower natural gas flaring across Exxon Mobil operations by about 25 percent by 2020 compared with 2016," the release said.
In addition, Exxon-Mobile expects to achieve a 15 percent reduction of methane emissions by 2020 compared with 2016 levels, the release said.
Carbon dioxide, which is produced when excess natural gas disposed of through flaring, and methane are the two most problematic emissions believed responsible for global warming.
The company also announced its intention to improve its industry-leading energy efficiency in refining and chemical manufacturing facilities.
