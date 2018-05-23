Register
    In this April 16, 2010 file photo, steam rises from towers at an Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas

    US Exxon Mobil Announces Cut in Natural Gas Flaring to Fight Climate Change

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Exxon Mobil plans to reduce natural gas flaring by 25 percent and methane emissions by 15 percent in a bid to fight climate change, the US oil giant said in a press release on Wednesday.

    "Efforts associated with oil and gas production and processing are expected to lower natural gas flaring across Exxon Mobil operations by about 25 percent by 2020 compared with 2016," the release said.

    In addition, Exxon-Mobile expects to achieve a 15 percent reduction of methane emissions by 2020 compared with 2016 levels, the release said.

    Exxon Mobil has spent more than $9 billion on lower-emission energy solutions since 2000, the release added.

    Carbon dioxide, which is produced when excess natural gas disposed of through flaring, and methane are the two most problematic emissions believed responsible for global warming.

    The company also announced its intention to improve its industry-leading energy efficiency in refining and chemical manufacturing facilities.

