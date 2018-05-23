Register
12:53 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bikini model

    Clean Job: Finnish Startup Converts Floating Plastic Debris Into Bikinis (PHOTO)

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A Finnish start-up's contribution to the noble cause of fighting plastic debris flooding the seas with two-piece swimsuits made of recycled waste, might be some of the hottest ones around.

    Finnish design students Salla Valkonen and Hanna Lehtovaara, both in their mid-20s have filled a trendy and environmentally friendly niche with their bikinis made of fishing nets and other plastic waste recovered from the oceans, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Their initial idea has resulted in a global project named Halla Halla, as the bikinis are made on Bali, Indonesia out of recycled material from Italy.

    The company was founded back in 2016 amid dismal warnings from experts that at the current rate of accumulation of scrap plastic, there will be more plastic in the water than fish in a matter of decades. According to Valkonen, the company's main idea is to offer a solution to the looming environmental catastrophe.

    Valkonen and Lehtovaara met at the former Kymenlaakso University of Applied Science, now part of the South Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences and devised their business idea during a backpacking and surfing trip to Asia, on which they embarked after graduation.

    Life is always better in a bikini! Isn't it? Have a sweet & salty Saturday huns! 💫

    Публикация от HALLA HALLA (@hallaxhalla) 12 Май 2018 в 2:38 PDT

    During their time in Asia, the duo became accustomed to wearing bikinis on a daily basis, but could not quite find anything that fully suited their taste. Then, they took matters into their own hands and started designing and sewing bikinis for personal use. The idea took off when the two were struck by the amount of plastic garbage floating in the sea.

    "It's a sad situation, really, really sad. When you're surfing or paddling in the waves, every other stroke you may end up with a noodle package or nappy on your hand," Valkonen recollected.

    The bikinis are made of "completely insane" Italian fabric made of recycled maritime debris, such as fishing nets and plastic bottles. Although the recycled-plastic cloth is three to four times more expensive compared with your garden variety nylon, Valkonen conceded, sustainability remains Halla Halla's selling point, fueling the popularity of their products. By the duo's own admission, Halla Halla, which is marketed as "Nordic swimwear inspired by sun, sweat and salt water," remains committed to supporting recycling.

    Related:

    Microplastic, Not Fantastic: Tons of Litter Wash Ashore in Norway
    Out of Head: Microplastics in Seawater Makes Fish Go Nuts
    Tags:
    plastic waste, bikini, debris, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse