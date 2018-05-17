Register
15:15 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Antarctic ozone hole

    Increase in Emissions of Banned Chemical Threatens Ozone Layer - Scientists

    © Sputnik / Alina Polyanina
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Researchers have detected new production of ozone-eating gas in eastern Asia, forbidden by an international treaty. They are calling for an investigation to identify the perpetrator and the precise location of the gas. Unless it’s stopped, recovery of Earth’s shield from damaging UV rays is in question.

    The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Colorado has alarmed the global community with their discovery of increased emissions of an ozone-depleting chemical, whose production was banned worldwide nearly ten years ago. The gas could delay recovery of the ozone layer for decades.

    According to the new study, published in the Nature magazine, unreported production of the second most damaging gas CFC-11, marketed as Freon and responsible with other chemicals from the CFC family for a giant hole in the Earth’s UV-shield over the Antarctic, is located somewhere in eastern Asia.

    "We're raising a flag to the global community to say, 'This is what's going on, and it is taking us away from timely recovery from ozone depletion.' Further work is needed to figure out exactly why emissions of CFC-11 are increasing and if something can be done about it soon,” research leading author Stephen Montzka said.

    Widely used for production sprays, foams, solvents and refrigerants since the 1930s, CFC chemicals were banned internationally in 2010 according to the Montreal Protocol, after scientists found out that CFCs release chlorine molecules into the atmosphere, “eating” ozone. As all countries in the world agreed to stall production of ozone damaging gases, the remaining stores were expected to be released into the atmosphere and subsequently diminish, and the ozone hole was expected to recover.

    READ MORE: Ozone Depletion Montreal Protocol ‘Prevented Ecological Catastrophe' – Expert

    Scientists have carefully monitored the progress and measured chemical compound of the planet’s atmosphere. According to NOAA’s analysis, Freon average annual emissions jumped by 25% between 2014 and 2016 in comparison to 2002-2012 period, before the global ban was agreed.

    The scientists had to do detective work to find out the culprit behind the increase in emissions. Options that there have been changes to how the atmosphere destroys the chemicals, that the CFC was released from older materials or produced as a by-product of other chemical manufacture, were ruled out as the increase of emissions was too high. So the team came to the conclusion that someone is newly producing the chemicals.

    Evidence led the group to eastern Asia; however, the exact location still needs to be investigated. Incidentally less harmful replacements are more expensive to produce.

    Montzka is calling for prompt action, as the damage will be minor only if the culprit is detected and shut down soon. Otherwise, if the emissions continue to increase, the ozone layer’s recovery is expected to be delayed by decades.

    Head of UN Environment Erik Solheim, cited by The Guardian newspaper, shares the scholar’s concern: “If these emissions continue unabated, they have the potential to slow down the recovery of the ozone layer. It’s therefore critical that we identify the precise causes of these emissions and take the necessary action.”

    Related:

    Ozone Depletion Montreal Protocol ‘Prevented Ecological Catastrophe' – Expert
    Russian Geophysicists Attribute Ozone Depletion to Natural Causes
    Tags:
    emissions, research, environment, ozone layer, climate change, 1987 Montreal protocol, Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Мужчины играют в футбол в пустыне Khor Al Adaid в Дохе
    State of Qatar: Where Skyscrapers Meet Desert
    No ‘Resistance’ to Bloody Gina
    No ‘Resistance’ to Bloody Gina
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse