Hawaii on Aviation Red Alert Amid Volcanic Eruption (VIDEO)

Ash and smoke plumes from Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano have reached up to 12,000 feet into the sky, prompting the evacuation of at least 2,000 residents.

The US Geographical Survey (USGS) has warned that the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii may become more explosive at "any time."

In this vein, the USGS raised the volcano aviation alert level in the area to red, which is the highest level, meaning that a "major volcanic eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected with hazardous activity both on the ground and in the air."

At least 2,000 locals have already been evacuated due to the eruption, during which ash and volcanic smog billowed up to 12,000 feet (3.6 kilometers) into the air, drifting southwest over 18 miles (28.9 kilometers) from Kilauea's crater.