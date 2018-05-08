Register
02:57 GMT +308 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tarkhankut Nature Park in Crimea

    Go Green? Global Tourism Major Greenhouse Gas Source, Study Finds

    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 01

    New research reveals that worldwide tourism accounted for a staggering 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2013. In addition, tourism’s global carbon footprint increased from 3.9 to 4.5 gigatons of carbon dioxide between 2009 and 2013.

    The findings, which were published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change by researchers at the University of Sydney, evaluated the spending habits of people who traveled to 160 countries. 

    Pollution
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Britain's Greenhouse Gas Problem: Gov't Figures Point to 6% Fall in 2016

    "Our analysis is a world-first look at the true cost of tourism — including consumables such as food from eating out and souvenirs — it's a complete life-cycle assessment of global tourism, ensuring we don't miss any impacts," said Dr. Arunima Malik, one of the authors of the study, Reuters reported.

    "This research fills a crucial gap identified by the World Tourism Organization and World Meteorological Organization to quantify, in a comprehensive manner, the world's tourism footprint," Malik added.

    Emissions from tourism, including flights, hotels, goods and even souvenir production, were highest in the US, China, Germany and India. The industry is expected to have emitted a total of 6.5 billion tons of carbon emissions by 2025.

    The biggest contributor to emissions from tourism were airline flights. Shopping and food industries are other major contributors. 

    Australia largely depends on coal, being one of the world's major coal exporters.
    JOEL SAGET
    Australia Sets New Greenhouse Gas Emission Target for 2030

    "We recommend flying less and staying Earth-bound where possible, e.g. use public transport," Malik told Reuters in a recent email.

    In fact, tickets would have to be much more expensive to compensate the harmful effects caused by greenhouse gas emissions produced from burning jet fuel in order to invest in low-carbon technologies.

    "If I flew from Melbourne to the UK return, I would pay at least an additional $425 to offset my emissions; for a return trip between Sydney and Brisbane, about $45 extra," said Professor Manfred Lenzen, who also contributed to the study, Reuters reported.

    Related:

    Australia Sets New Greenhouse Gas Emission Target for 2030
    New England Activists Protest Greenhouse Gas Pipe in MA: Reports
    US Mulls 30% Cut in Greenhouse Gas Emissions
    Russia Ready to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions 25%
    Ukraine Resumes Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading
    Tags:
    emissions, tourism, greenhouse gas, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse