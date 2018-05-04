Evacuation Underway in Hawaii After Volcano Lava Seeps into Residential Area

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An evacuation was announced in Hawaii after lava from a volcano which forms the US state’s largest island seeped into a residential area, the local civil defense authority announced.

Mandatory evacuations were declared for residents of the Leilani Estates Subdivision after reports of lava steams and emissions coming from a crack in the area’s Mohala Street.

Lava emissions were preceded by days of tremors in the area around the dangerous Kilauea volcano. The US Geological Survey registered a moderate 5-magnitude quake earlier on Thursday.

Earlier, the Kilauea Volcano, the most active one in the islands, exploded and started shooting out ash plumes. Residents have been ordered to remain on "high alert" this week.

Hawaii Mayor Harry Kim said civil defense was monitoring the volcano for a possible eruption. The affected Puna community on the eastern side of the Big Island is home to around 10,000 people, according to the Hawaii News Now website.