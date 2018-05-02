Climate Group Wants to Carve ‘Trumpmore’ on Glacier, Watch it Melt

A Finnish climate group is raising $500,000 to carve a 115-foot ice sculpture of US President Donald Trump’s face into an arctic glacier endangered by global warming.

The environmental group Melting Ice has dubbed its initiative to prove climate change exists "Project Trumpmore."

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham Climate Change: Climatologists Warn of Catastrophic Gulf Stream Collapse

"Global warming is one of the most most important issues and topics of today. There are still people who ponder whether it's a real issue," Nicolas Prieto, the organization's chairman, said in an April 26 press release.

"We want to build the monument for all of us so we can see how long the sculpture lasts before melting. Often people only believe something when they see it with their own eyes," Prieto added.

"Like the former US presidents on Mount Rushmore, Donald Trump will have his face carved onto an arctic glacier, in order for it to melt," the statement adds.

"This project is a huge challenge and we can't do this without help. We are now asking everybody to join this movement. It can be made by talking, liking, sharing, funding, etc. All possible help is more than welcome," the organization notes.

In the past, Trump has denied climate change, even before he became president.

Back in November 2012, Trump tweeted, "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive."

Last December, Trump also tweeted that "we could use a little bit of that good old global warming" during a period of cold weather in the eastern United States.

In addition, when Trump took office, he appointed Scott Pruitt as the Environmental Protection Agency's administrator, who rejects the scientific consensus on global warming.

"We know humans have most flourished during times of warming trends. There are assumptions made that, because the climate is warming, that necessarily is a bad thing," Pruitt told a Nevada TV station in February, the Guardian reported.