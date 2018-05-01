WATCH: Strange Black Figure Floats Across Texas Sky

The footage was shared on the YouTube Channel TexasUFOs Monday.
"April 28, 2018, sighting of a large, tall black structure flying across the sky over central Houston has been submitted to Mutual UFO Network [MUFON]. What could this UFO be? Plane or helicopter carrying something, hot air balloon… or a top-secret military craft or even aliens????" the YouTube description states. MUFON is a US nonprofit organization that investigates alleged UFO sightings.
A witness told the Daily Star that the figure "did not float away like a balloon."
"Object was moving north-northwest and was keeping the same elevation and didn't move like balloons," the witness noted.
"Much larger, vertical structure like a floating tower with a pointed tip at the top. Don't know what the hell that was. Freaking out a bit," the witness added.
"We see a very large and dark black craft moving across the sky at a steady rate of speed and going in a straight line," the YouTube video's presenter states.
"It looks to be taller than it is wide. For now the question remains, what could this be? Could it be a helicopter, or a plane, or a top secret military craft or spaceship?" the presenter adds.
Several YouTube users commented on the video with their theories on the nature of the object.
"Looks like a weather balloon… they are long, skinny… clearly moving with air currents. Might be coming down," one user wrote.
"Possibly an alien craft," another user commented.
All comments
Show new comments (0)