Australia to Allocate $500Mln to Protect Great Barrier Reef From Climate Change

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian government will allocate $500 million to protect the Great Barrier Reef from climate change and reduce pollution, local media reported Sunday.

On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is expected to allocate $201 million to change farming practices and improve the quality of water, as well as $100 million for the research on reef restoration. Moreover, $58 million will be committed to fight crown-of-thorns starfish, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

The funding will be confirmed in the May budget, according to the newspaper.

The Great Barrier Reef, a World Heritage, is said to have lost about half of its coral cover over the past 30 years.