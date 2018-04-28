Register
19:15 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gulf of Oman

    'Ocean is Suffocating': Scientists Warn of Expanding 'Dead Zone' Near the Gulf

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Andries Oudshoorn / East coast of Oman
    Environment
    Get short URL
    333

    During an eight-month mission in the Gulf of Oman, two underwater robots, operated remotely via satellite, specifically explored oxygen levels in the area that connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz running to the Persian Gulf.

    The so-called "dead zone," features a dramatic decrease in oxygen in the Gulf of Oman, and has been confirmed by researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA), according to the science news website eurekalert.org.

    The zone, which is larger than Scotland in terms of area, was detected by two underwater robotic gliders sent by a team of scientists led by Dr. Bastien Queste from the UEA's School of Environmental Sciences, in collaboration with Oman's Sultan Qaboos University.

    READ MORE: Beachgoer Films Weird Sea Creature Washed Ashore in Thailand (VIDEO)

    Sized as a small human diver each, the gliders reached depths of 1,000 meters and covered thousands of kilometers in the ocean during their eight-month mission in the Gulf of Oman's part of the Arabian Sea which in turn links the Strait of Hormuz to the Persian Gulf.

    READ MORE: Ocean's Scary Depths: Monstrous Neighbor of Dinosaurs Caught Off Portugal

    Frilled shark
    CC BY 2.0 / Ibolya / Frilled-shark
    Top-Seven Blood-Chilling, Mysterious Ocean Monsters That Will Leave You Aghast (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Dr. Queste recalled that dead zones in the ocean are known as "oxygen minimum zones" which can be tracked between 200 and 800 meters deep in some parts of the world.

    Describing the Arabian Sea as "the largest and thickest dead zone in the world", he said that "until now, no-one really knew how bad the situation was because piracy and conflicts in the area have made it too dangerous to collect data."

    "We barely have any data collected for almost half a century because of how difficult it is to send ships there. Our research shows that the situation is actually worse than feared — and that the area of dead zone is vast and growing. The ocean is suffocating," Dr. Queste concluded.

    Related:

    Blast From the Past? Mystery Sea Creature Washes Up in US (VIDEO)
    WATCH Mysterious Deep-Sea Creature Never Seen Alive Caught on Video
    Remains of a Huge, Mysterious Sea Creature Wash Up on Alaska Beach (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    oxygen, ocean, collaboration, scientists, Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse