04:06 GMT +325 April 2018
    US Environmental Agency Chief Bans Use of Confidential Scientific Studies

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt in a press release said he signed a rule that ends the use of confidential scientific studies in the formulation of government policy.

    "The era of secret science at EPA is coming to an end," Pruitt said on Tuesday. "The ability to test, authenticate, and reproduce scientific findings is vital for the integrity of [the] rulemaking process. Americans deserve to assess the legitimacy of the science underpinning EPA decisions that may impact their lives."

    According to the release, the rule signed by Pruitt will ensure that the regulatory science underlying government actions is fully transparent and publicly available.

    Senior Government Relations Officer for the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Sean Gallagher, told NPR news that Pruitt’s new rule will limit the "best available" science that can be used by the EPA.

    The EPA chief has come under fire recently over alleged ethics violations and abuse of government resources. Last week, 107 US lawmakers signed a resolution urging Pruitt to resign.

