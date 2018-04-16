Register
23:41 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pastor Lester Woodard surveys the damage inside Living Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C. Sunday's tornado destroyed most of the roof and furniture in the church.

    Tornadoes, Blizzards, Floods: Freak Weather Menaces US (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    © AP Photo / Andrew Krech
    Environment
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Severe tornadoes in the US South and blizzards in the Plains and Midwest through the weekend continue to bring snow, rain and wind to large parts of the country, shutting down airports and knocking out powers for tens to thousands of people.

    According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado with winds of 135 miles per hour and a path at least 300 yards wide hit Greensboro, North Carolina, on Monday. Neighborhoods near Hampton Elementary School on the eastern side of Greensboro were most affected.

    On Monday, a WFMY crew was getting ready to broadcast before the tornado knocked out power and communications at the station itself.

    ​"We were in the line of this storm. We'd been on Facebook Live with our viewers for about four hours tracking the line," Tim Buckley, chief meteorologist at the station, said, the Washington Post reported.

    "It was nerve-racking," said Terran Kirksey, another meteorologist at the station. "I've covered tornadoes on-air since 2010, and that was the first time one impacted my station," he added.

    Tornadoes also hit the towns of Lexington and Irmo in South Carolina.

    By Monday afternoon, more than 4,000 electric customers did not have service in South Carolina. According to Duke Energy, about 2,100 customers were without service in Lancaster and Fairfield Countries, while South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. reported about 2,000 customers, mostly in Lexington and Richland counties, without service.

    A confirmed tornado in Lynchburg, Virginia, also caused damage to multiple homes, cars, businesses and trees. Amherst and Lynchburg Public Schools were closed Monday due to the damage. In addition, straight-line winds in western Arkansas reached up to 85 miles per hour.

    In the Northeast, winds, lightning and rain brought flash flood warnings to New York City, Philadelphia and cities as far south as Washington, DC. According to ABC station WABC in New York, the storm knocked down multiple trees and impacted power lines in the New York City area.

    One New York City subway station looked like a waterfall as water spilled down the stairs.

    The rain has even made it as far north as New England, creating a tough race day for Boston Marathon runners forced to run in 40-degree weather coupled with wind gusts of 30 miles per hour in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. In other parts of New England, roads are icy thanks to a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

    A storm moving east this morning is expected to bring additional snow to the Midwest and Great Lakes later this week. On Wednesday afternoon, snow is expected to travel from Nebraska through Wisconsin and Illinois. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa could see as much as 8 inches of snow on Wednesday. Whiteout conditions are also expected across the plains states of Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.

    More than 750 flights in and out of Minnesota and Toronto were canceled this weekend, according to the website flightaware.com.

    In Oklahoma, two people were killed due to wildfires: a 61-year-old man died in Roger Mills County on Thursday, and a woman died in her car in Dewey County, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management recently reported. At least seven people have suffered from heat or smoke related injuries. The largest fire was in Oklahoma's Dewey County, where more than 240,000 acres had burned by Sunday morning.

    Related:

    Sun Halo: Rare Weather Phenomenon Spotted in Brazil (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Mexico's 'Hottest Weather Girl' Stirs Up Social Media Storm
    Freezing Weather Fails to Deter Romania Protests as Political Temperature Rises
    Stormy Weather
    Wintry Weather Blankets UK: Emerg. Services Urge Extra Caution (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    Tags:
    tornado, snow, weather, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse