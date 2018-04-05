5.9-Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Philippines

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A moderate 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Thursday off the second largest Philippine island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey reported.

The tremor was registered at 3:53 a.m. GMT around 45 kilometers (28 miles) southeast from the Tarragona municipality. The epicenter lied at the depth of 64.4 kilometers (40 miles).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami warnings were issued.

Previous year Philippines have been struck several times with earthquakes in April. On April 12th a 5.8-magnitude quake hit the southern Philippines north of the town of Osias, just before 5.3-magnitude another earthquake on April 23th, which occurred in the vicinity of the Tandag city in the northern part of Mindanao. Another earthquake struck Philippines on April 28th on Saturday morning near Mindanao.