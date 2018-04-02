'Bouncing off the Moon': Bristol Man Sights Alleged UFOs in Jaw-Dropping VIDEO

For centuries, alleged UFO sightings have captivated the public imagination and raised questions about life beyond Earth.

A man in Bristol, England, has gone even further, claiming that he has footage of a whole fleet of alien spaceships.

The 35-year-old man, who asked not to be named, said he was certain that what he had seen in the night sky was an alien “mothership” accompanied by several other UFOs.

“I witnessed it from my flat in Easton. The main UFO was some distance away – it looked like it was bouncing off the moon,” he told the Bristol Post.

Seen in the video, with the moon shining in the night sky, is a bright object entering the frame.

“I reckon the mothership was the size of two to three football fields, at least,” he told the publication.

“There were two or three altogether but the mothership was the focus – it was so big, even from a distance,” he added.

Intriguing as the video is, this is not the first time mysterious lights have been spotted in the skies over Bristol.

Last August, another Bristol resident captured what appeared to be three lights hovering over the city.

