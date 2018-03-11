Russian Health Watchdog Warns About Possible Lassa Fever Outbreak in Ghana

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian federal health and epidemic watchdog Rospotrebnadzor warned on Sunday about possible outbreak of Lassa fever in Ghana, according to a statement issued on its website.

"The Health Ministry of Ghana confirmed on February 1 the death of a person from the Lassa fever… The diagnosis was proved on the basis of laboratory research. Rospotrebnadzor urges to take this information into account when planning trips," the statement read.

The statement specified that the Heath Ministry of Ghana earlier warned about the Lassa fever outbreak, as the disease had spread in several Western African states, primarily, Nigeria , where 300 people were contaminated and 31 of them died.

The Lassa fever is a dangerous viral hemorrhagic disease with a high fatality rate. The disease can be spread via a contact with items of food that had been contaminated by multimammate rats.