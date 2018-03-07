Register
03:37 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Dead starfish wash up on British beaches after the Beast from the East and Storm Emma team up to dish out cold temperatures and whipping winds

    Dead Starfish Wash Ashore on UK Beaches After Large Storm Brings Cold Temps

    © Screenshot/Bex Lynam
    Environment
    Get short URL
    422

    Tens of thousands of dead starfish have washed up onto British beaches after the region was hit with cold temperatures and whipping winds last week.

    The "starfish Armageddon," as it has been coined on social media, was the result of the "Beast from the East," a polar vortex that brought freezing temperatures to the UK, where it joined forces with Storm Emma, according to experts.

    Marine life enthusiasts have shared pictures and video footage of the devastation that not only saw the death of starfish but also lobsters, crabs, sea urchins and fish along the UK's North Sea coastline.

    ​Lara Maiklem, a wildlife enthusiast who traveled to Ramsgate, Kent, described the aquatic graveyard as "incredible."

    "There were starfish as far as the eye could see, there were fish in there and sea urchins," Maiklem told the Daily Mail. "I think someone found a lobster in there as well, and some false teeth — it was amazing."

    "I had heard about the starfish, so I went down… I have never seen anything like that before," she added.

    Posting finds onto her London Mudlarking Facebook page, Maiklem also indicated that she had tried to save some crabs, but, unfortunately, most of them were already dead.

    Further north in Yorkshire, the scene wasn't much different, as the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust described the mass stranding as being "ankle deep in places."

    ​"There was a 3 degree [Celsius] drop in sea temperatures last week, which will have caused animals to hunker down and reduce their activity levels," Bex Lynam, a member of the Trust, told ABC News. "This makes them vulnerable to rough seas — they became dislodged by large waves and washed ashore when the rough weather kicked in."

    "Larger animals such as dolphins are more mobile and can save themselves by swimming away when this sort of thing happens," the official added.

    ​According to the publication, the wildlife team is working alongside local fishermen to rescue any surviving marine life, such as lobsters. Their plan is to return the animals to the sea once the weather improves.

    Related:

    Beast from the East: 'Norwegian Wood' Running Out Amid 'Siberian' Cold Onslaught
    Deep Freeze: 'Beast From the East' in Europe Turns Deadly (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    Italians Make the Most of 'Beast from the East' With Snowmen, Sledding (VIDEO)
    Some Don't Like it Cold: 'Beast From the East' Hits UK, Sets Twitter Afire
    'Beast from the East' Rules Out Boxing Comeback
    Tags:
    Storm Emma, "Beast from the East", Marine Life, starfish, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok