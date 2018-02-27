Deep Freeze: 'Beast From the East' in Europe Turns Deadly (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

At least 50 people have died across Europe as a blast of icy Arctic weather sweeping in from Siberia has dragged temperatures to as low as minus 27 degrees Celsius.
One of Europe’s coldest spots is Dolina Campoluzzo in northern Italy, where air temperatures have plummeted to a shivering minus 40 degrees Celsius.
Rome in snow yesterday, Feb 26! Report via Meteo real time pic.twitter.com/QzxrlfU3Be— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 27 февраля 2018 г.
In the coming few days, temperatures in France are expected to drop to minus 18 degrees Celsius.
#BeastFromTheEast is coming down now wow! #snow #coldweather pic.twitter.com/Es4RGXhwRv— Mainline Optical Con (@MainlineOptical) 27 февраля 2018 г.
In Berlin, homeless shelters are already at 95 percent capacity, with temperatures in some parts of the country dropping to minus 20 degrees Celsius.
Due to a relatively cold weather forecast, Friday's event in Münster will take place indoors. 7 matches in total. #wXwFF pic.twitter.com/3weh6cW9MQ— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) 23 августа 2017 г.
The extreme cold weather has caused travel disruptions in the Netherlands and Britain, where police have recorded a growing number of crashes as large territories are engulfed in snow.
With freezing weather across our city — our emergency shelters will be open for the rest of the week. Services are available 24/7, providing emergency shelter and one-to-one support to help rough sleepers find a way off the streets for good. https://t.co/EsGOU05qGo— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) 26 февраля 2018 г.
"Parts of England and Wales are likely to see their coldest spell of weather since at least 2013 — perhaps 1991," the head of Britain’s weather service, Frank Saunders, told AFP.
Record breaking deep snow in Delnice, Croatia (170 cm this morning). Report: Marin Vlastelica pic.twitter.com/0t5w0BpEqz— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 26 февраля 2018 г.
The Mediterranean hasn’t been spared either, with heavy snowfall in Nice and snow drifts forcing the closure of a number of highways along Croatia's Adriatic coast.
READ MORE: Greek Energy Ministry Urges Citizens to Save Electricity Amid Cold Spell
All comments
Show new comments (0)