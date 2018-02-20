New Skyline: Indonesian Volcano’s Dome Blown Apart by Latest Eruption (PHOTOS)

The Monday eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung has altered the volcano permanently, as the force of the blast blew away a huge chunk of its summit - and sent a plume of smoke 5 kilometers high.

Before and after images of the volcano on the island of Sumatra show the complete annihilation of its "lava dome," the classic circular mound-shaped protrusion caused by the extrusion of volcanic lava. According to volcanologist Devy Kamil Syahbana, the lava dome had a volume of at least 1.6 million cubic meters before the blast, ABC news reported Tuesday.

— Star Jogja (@starjogja) February 20, 2018

​The volcano, which has been active since 2010, generated huge ash clouds that traveled as far as 4.9 kilometers from the crater when it erupted Monday morning.

Since 2010, eruptions by Sinabung have claimed the lives of 25 people, although no casualties were reported during the most recent event. However, authorities in nearby Australia warned airlines that the billowing columns of smoke from the latest eruption could affect visibility while flying.

Sumatra is part of the Ring of Fire, an area roughly coinciding with the Asian, North American and South American shores of the Pacific Ocean, where frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. According to National Geographic, there are 452 volcanoes in the Ring of Fire. Sinabung is one of the three active volcanoes on the island.