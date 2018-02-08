Death Toll from Taiwan Quake Rises to 9

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The number of people killed in this week’s earthquake in Taiwan has risen to nine, with dozens remaining missing and hundreds hurt, rescuers said Thursday.

A powerful 6.5-magnitude quake struck off the city of Hualien two days ago. It was followed by several aftershocks. Six people were reported dead and 260 injured.

The emergency operations center has updated the death toll to nine killed and 266 injured. Sixty-two people are still unaccounted for. The operation to find them continues. It involves rescuers, police and military, firefighters and medical personnel.

The devastating earthquake in Taiwan's city of Hualien did a lot of damage . The Taiwan government reported a hotel building collapsed as a result of the quake, many people were trapped inside.

Also, several buildings were partially or completely destroyed and several bridges, road surface, sidewalks were damaged. The Taiwan Defense Ministry sent about 100 soldiers to cope with the consequences of the disaster, assisting in search and rescue operations.