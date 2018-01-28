Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hist Waters Southeast of Panama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the waters southeast of Panama's coast, data of the United States Geological Survey showed.

The tremors were registered at 21:45 GMT on Saturday. The quake's epicenter was located 43 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of Pedasi district at the depth of 10 kilometers.

Prelim M5.7 earthquake south of Panama Jan-27 21:45 UTC, updates https://t.co/Gr78waPTE8, 46 #temblor tweets/min — USGSted (@USGSted) January 27, 2018

​No information on victims or material damage caused by the earthquake has been reported so far.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Caribbean plate is characterised by extensive diversity and complexity of tectonic regimes. February previous year, the agency also reported an earthquake about 83 kilometers southeast of Panama City in the Gulf of Panama.