High Water: Massive Paris Floods Show No Signs of Abating (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Paris remains on flood alert two days after the Seine burst its banks, forcing the evacuation of the city’s tourist sites and the closure of several metro stations along the riverbanks.

Non-stop rain has led the Seine and Marne rivers to overflow to record levels, with roads, railways and walking paths in Paris along the Seine inundated and boats unable to pass under bridges, effectively bringing traffic along the French capital’s main waterway to a complete standstill, The Local reported.

The world-famous Louvre Museum has also been affected by floodwaters, which are projected to challenge the levels recorded during the June 2016 flooding, during which the Louvre was closed for four days and some 35,000 pieces of art were taken to safety.

City authorities warn that water levels in the Seine could keep going up until next weekend, with a new maximum of 6.1 meters (almost 20 feet) expected, which is comparable to the 2016 mark. Citizens and tourists have been warned to watch their step and stay clear of the river.

​Remy Jourdan, a local administration official at Villeneuve-le-Roi commune in the southern suburbs of Paris, told Sputnik that the water in the Seine has kept rising, with the maximum level expected later on Friday.

​He added that the authorities were providing regular situation updates for residents and implementing a series of safety measures.

The level of the Seine continues to rise in #Paris and is expected to reach its peak at 6.2 meters this week-end. Worrying, but nothing compared to the 8.63 reached in 1910 https://t.co/IpZ3wEBA2X#flood pic.twitter.com/79yEerDtbe — MFI (@MFI_met) 25 января 2018 г.

​Deputy Mayor of Villeneuve-le-Roi, Elizabeth Arbey, said that local residents had been warned about rising waters as early as Tuesday and all those wishing to leave their homes had been evacuated.

French residents in Paris “coping” with flood waters in high fashion. Could they be looters in disguise or just capricious French? pic.twitter.com/cGuHe7plVC — Charley Williams (@j22322) 26 января 2018 г.

​She added that municipal police were patrolling the embankment and making sure that everything is fine.

