Some 500 Enterprises Set to Close Down in Beijing - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The authorities of the Chinese capital of Beijing intend to close around 500 enterprises situated within the city to tackle the overpopulation and environmental pollution issues, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, the measure will target a number of factories, whose production pollutes the environment, while about 40 state-owned companies and wholesale markets will be relocated out of the city.

The Beijing authorities have attempted to limit the inflow of population in search of work into the Chinese capital over the past several years. The city's administration plans to limit the capital's population by 23 million people by 2020 and not to exceed the figure in the future.

According to Beijing's officials, the limitation of the city's community might help to solve such problems as heavy traffic and severe air pollution.