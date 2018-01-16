Register
03:00 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Antarctic ozone hole

    Ozone Depletion Montreal Protocol ‘Prevented Ecological Catastrophe' – Expert

    © Sputnik/ Alina Polyanina
    Environment
    Get short URL
    111

    A recent study showed that the ozone hole over the Antarctic is healing slowly. Radio Sputnik asked Dr. Geir O. Braathen, Scientific Officer at the World Meteorological Organization, about the role of 1987 Montreal Protocol has played in curing a dangerous environmental issue.

    A recent study by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center has determined that while the ozone hole over the Antarctic did not change in size, as pointed out by previous studies, it has actually changed in its chemical composition. According to the study, the ozone layer is slowly replenishing, as chlorine levels in the atmosphere decline at about one percent each year. Scientists believe that this has become possible thanks to the Montreal Protocol that banned the use of chlorine fluoride carbons, (CFCs) a class of substances used in industrial applications that have been primarily responsible for ozone layer depletion.

    Dr. Braathen: We want actually to minimize the degree of ozone depletion. And we have seen over the last 20-30 years quite massive ozone depletion in Antarctica. Every Antarctic spring — that means September, October and November — we see a massive ozone loss, and that is, of course, something we do not want. What the last report shows is that the Montreal Protocol actually is effective, one can now ascribe a slow improvement in the ozone hole, one can ascribe these small improvements to the effect of the Montreal Protocol.

    Radio Sputnik: Apart from this research, it was also previously been reported that the ozone hole has been getting smaller in size. Is it safe to assume that the ozone layer is back to its original state or how long would it take before it is back to its original state?

    Dr. Braathen: We can say that it will not get worse. The ozone is still low, both in Antarctica and the rest of the world; the ozone layer is still lower than it was 30-40 years ago, but we are confident that it is not getting worse. From now on, I think we will see a gradual, but slow, improvement over the next decades. The slowest improvement will be in Antarctica, because there is less exchange of air than in the rest of the atmosphere, so the changes take longer. The things in Antarctica will be back to normal by 2060, 2070 or 2080. We might even get what is called a "super-recovery," that means that in the future there will be even more ozone than we had 30-40 years ago.

    Radio Sputnik: What else can be done by fellow humans, our Radio Sputnik listeners, to speed up the ozone recovery?

    Dr. Braathen: Now it comes to CFCs, it is the main culprit when it comes to depleting the ozone. Those compounds are now banned, there is no more production or consumption anywhere in the world. We have now the replacement compounds, so-called HCFCs, they can still be used by developing countries until 2030 or 2040, but they will be gradually phased out. One could of course speed up that phase-out. In addition to that, there are lots of CFCs — and there is also another class of compounds that contains bromine. The study that made the news in the last few days is focusing mainly on chlorine, but there is also another chemical compound that contains bromine that also destroys ozone — and that you find in fire extinguishing equipment — they are called halons. They are especially used in maritime use, in aircraft, in boats and so on: halon is a very efficient fire extinguisher, but also very efficient at destroying ozone. So those also are banned. But HCFCs, they are still in use — as I said, we could phase them out faster. And then we have old equipment that is floating around: old refrigerators, old freezers, maybe old fire extinguishers floating around. In some countries people would just throw them out in the nature, where it will slowly corrode and rust, and then these gases will eventually leak into the atmosphere. So if one could collect all the equipment that contains the gases, that could actually accelerate the healing of the ozone layer by some 5 or 10 years.

    Radio Sputnik: How important was the Montreal treaty and what would the consequences have been for humans had it not been reached?

    Dr. Braathen: The Montreal Protocol has been really essential, it cannot be overestimated how important it is. If there had been no Montreal protocol and mankind continued to use ozone-depleting gases as before, then we would face the real ecological and environmental catastrophe.

    Related:

    Russian Geophysicists Attribute Ozone Depletion to Natural Causes
    'Ozone Friendly' Chemicals Actually Damaging to Ozone Layer
    US Environmental Protection Agency Head Proposes Limit on Ozone Emissions
    Tags:
    ozone layer, 1987 Montreal protocol, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Antarctic, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok