Boiled Alive: Hundreds of Fruit Bats Battered by Australian Heat (PHOTOS)

While some parts of the northern hemisphere are drowning in snow (not even the Sahara Desert is an exception), Australia is suffering a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 48 degrees Celsius in Campbelltown in New South Wales. The extreme weather is having an impact on a local colony of fruit bats, also known as flying foxes.
At least 204 individual animals, mostly babies, have died in the heat; however, it is likely there could be thousands of perished fruit bats. "They basically boil. It affects their brain — their brain just fries and they become incoherent," said Kate Ryan, the colony manager for the Campbelltown bats.
Rescue volunteers from Help Save the Wildlife and Bushlands in Campbelltown, a local animal charity, put all their efforts to save the bats in distress.
