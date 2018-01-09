Register
21:09 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pacific Region shows Wisdom and her new chick at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway National Memorial in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. (File)

    Mum at 67: The Oldest Wild Bird Hatching Again

    © AP Photo/ Naomi Blinick/USFWS Volunteer
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 61

    According to experts, the long-lived avian has given birth to up to 40 chicks so far, making regular appearances at Midway Atoll in the North Pacific Ocean. Now the supermom is back again, getting ready to welcome a new nestling.

    A Laysan albatross called Wisdom is a living wonder: She is the world's oldest known breeding bird in the wild, and still enjoys good health and is even still reproducing. Even scientists were left stunned by this unprecedented occurrence, especially considering that the lifespan of this species is usually around 50 years.

    Turkeys look around their enclosure at Seven Acres Farm in North Reading, Massachusetts November 25, 2014
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Fowl Play? The Great Turkey Scam Leaves Brits 'Well Stuffed' Over Birds' Origin
    The United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) confirmed that the 67-year-old bird returned to the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, US, in late November together with her mate, Akeakamai, where she laid an egg.

    Laysan albatrosses only lay one egg per year, with both parents taking turns to incubate it. Throughout her long life, Wisdom has raised some 30-35 chicks, as estimated by experts. The bird has outlived several mates and traveled a whopping three to five million kilometers since 1956 when she was first tagged by USFWS biologist Chandler Robbins.

    Related:

    This 67 Year-Old Bird Still Has Blood in Its Veins
    'Exceedingly Rare' Discovery: Scientists Find First Known Hybrid Bird in Amazon
    A Bird's Story: How to Get Lost in the Pacific and Create Entirely New Species
    Tags:
    hatch, eggs, bird, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok