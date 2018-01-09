Sand Dunes in a White Coat: Snow Falls in Sahara Desert (PHOTOS)

The world's largest hot desert can usually only dream of a white winter; snow has only fallen in the region several times in nearly 40 years.

Snow started falling in the Algerian town of Ain Sefra, known as "The Gateway to the Desert," in the early morning on January 7. It covered the Sahara with a white blanket which at some points was 40 centimeters thick.

Delighted locals and bemused tourists shared dozens of spectacular photos on the social networks for the rest of the world to enjoy the breathtaking view of powdered sand dunes too.

Some users noted it's resemblance to merengue or a dessert with chocolate and whipped cream.

However, the spectacular sight didn't last long: due to rising temperatures the snow began to melt in the evening of the same day, local media reported.

The rare phenomenon has only been seen in the area three times in almost 40 years. In February 1979, a snowstorm in Ain Sefra lasted half an hour and suspended traffic. The town also saw snowfall in December 2016 and January 2017, when the desert received the most snow in living memory. At the time, it was a meter deep.